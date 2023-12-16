William M. Walker Sells 50,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WD stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 748,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,434. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,710,000 after buying an additional 115,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after buying an additional 247,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,236,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,058,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

