Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

