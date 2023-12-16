Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 2.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 334.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,752. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

