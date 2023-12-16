Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 1,348 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $63,814.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 937,404 shares in the company, valued at $44,376,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 24,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

