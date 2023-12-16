WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 932,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 579,115 shares.The stock last traded at $87.66 and had previously closed at $89.33.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,892,000 after acquiring an additional 489,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 888,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,389,000 after acquiring an additional 129,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 316,382 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

