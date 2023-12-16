Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.90.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

