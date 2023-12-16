Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTDOY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.46. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Nintendo by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

