WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 272,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 109,363 shares.The stock last traded at $47.97 and had previously closed at $46.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPP

WPP Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of WPP

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of WPP by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WPP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.