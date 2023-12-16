X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.26

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 30544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 486,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3,327.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 404,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201,149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

