X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.67

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 107029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.