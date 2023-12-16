Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Gary Patou Sells 11,380 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 794,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,661. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.