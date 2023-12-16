Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Gary Patou Sells 11,380 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 794,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,661. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
