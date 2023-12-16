Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.37

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

