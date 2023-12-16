Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.84. 273,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 224,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Yalla Group

Yalla Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,621,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 480,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.