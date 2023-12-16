Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Increased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $270.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average of $253.42.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

