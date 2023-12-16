Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) SVP Sells $48,874.42 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satish Ravella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Satish Ravella sold 804 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $6,906.36.

On Friday, October 6th, Satish Ravella sold 1,696 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $14,432.96.

On Monday, September 25th, Satish Ravella sold 1,479 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $11,595.36.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 4,820,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,713. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 89.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 6,235.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 986,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

