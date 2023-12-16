Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 853,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 533,399 shares.The stock last traded at $53.52 and had previously closed at $50.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. JMP Securities upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

