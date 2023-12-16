Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lowered by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.