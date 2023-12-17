10,983 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

