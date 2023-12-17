11,132 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $5.23 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

