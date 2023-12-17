1,244 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 0.4% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS INDA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

