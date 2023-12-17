1,392 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $698.24. 2,182,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,725. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.08 and a 200 day moving average of $586.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

