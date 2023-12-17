1,425 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $217.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

