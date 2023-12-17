15,113 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 2,724,596 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after buying an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

