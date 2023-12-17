2,017 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $87.79 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

