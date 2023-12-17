3,215 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $174.75. 631,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,064. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

