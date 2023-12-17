3,784 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,538,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after acquiring an additional 414,685 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

