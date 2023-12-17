44,236 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $854,427.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,919,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $34,554.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $854,427.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,919,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,500. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.