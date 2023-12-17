4,467 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Roku by 263.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Roku by 113.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 1,320,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.02. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

