4,785 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

