5,375 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

