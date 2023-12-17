745 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $285.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

