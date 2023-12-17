82,522 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

