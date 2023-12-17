881 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $227.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.29. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

