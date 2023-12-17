900 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,013.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 494.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $261.35. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

