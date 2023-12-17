A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30,800.00.

AMKBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

