AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
