Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.80.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

