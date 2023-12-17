Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.06. 3,359,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,131. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 48,673.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.