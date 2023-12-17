Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $344.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.24 and a 200-day moving average of $315.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $346.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

