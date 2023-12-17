ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $536.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.