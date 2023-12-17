Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 223,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Accretion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.