Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.