Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.