Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

