Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 407 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 11,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,270,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 421,750 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $61.50 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

