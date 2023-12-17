Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $51.21 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

