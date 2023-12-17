Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.25, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average is $229.76. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

