Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $473.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.57 and its 200-day moving average is $443.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $475.97. The firm has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.