Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $264,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

