Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average is $405.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

